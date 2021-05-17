Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Tesla by 86.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $589.74 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $568.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.