Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lowered by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $581.60. 184,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,089,578. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $682.56 and its 200-day moving average is $671.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

