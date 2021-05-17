Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.