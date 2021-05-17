Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $699,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,006,140 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SSD opened at $114.55 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

