Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $80.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

