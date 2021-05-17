Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 113 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,459,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,503 shares of company stock valued at $16,349,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $456.30 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.45 and a 200 day moving average of $532.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.