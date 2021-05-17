Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,241 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

