Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 126 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after acquiring an additional 70,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX stock opened at $393.00 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.54. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.