Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,490 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $114.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.44. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,006,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

