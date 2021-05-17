Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,998 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.25 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

