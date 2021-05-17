Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,998 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after buying an additional 3,553,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after buying an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.25 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

