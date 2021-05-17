Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,691 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 706,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

