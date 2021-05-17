Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Halliburton by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

HAL stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.