Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 521,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $24,463,000.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

