The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.15

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.15 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 4436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 456,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,525,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,377,000 after purchasing an additional 69,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

