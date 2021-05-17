The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 54,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 790,078 shares.The stock last traded at $13.51 and had previously closed at $12.15.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit