The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s 7th Largest Position

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 3.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $110,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.99 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.98. The company has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 180.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

