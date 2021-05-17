The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $296.48 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.03 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.