The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The ExOne also reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of XONE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,866. The firm has a market cap of $420.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The ExOne by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 311,213 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The ExOne by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 301,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 211,084 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 689.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 183,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,310,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

