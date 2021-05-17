The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $74.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMBM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 over the last quarter. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

