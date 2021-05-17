The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 919,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $368.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.58 and a twelve month high of $376.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

