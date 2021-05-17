The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €57.55 ($67.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.84 and a 200 day moving average of €55.32. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

