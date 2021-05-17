The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €53.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €57.55 ($67.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.84 and a 200 day moving average of €55.32. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

