The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $53,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $33.71.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

