The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $139.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

