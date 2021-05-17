The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

KHC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $43.80. 3,201,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,094,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

