The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys New Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 747,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. CWM LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702.

NYSE AZEK opened at $44.47 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

