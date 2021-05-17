The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,475 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 505,287 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $28,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The company had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

GBCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

