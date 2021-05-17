The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,134 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,501,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 2.37% of Five Point worth $26,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPH. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Point by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 182,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five Point by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Five Point by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Five Point by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Point alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 116,305 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $954,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FPH opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.