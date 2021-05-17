The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 69,151 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,151 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $27,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI stock opened at $96.29 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $79.91.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

