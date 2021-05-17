The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $27,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.