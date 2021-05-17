The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.48. The stock had a trading volume of 14,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,338. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.89 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.31. The company has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

