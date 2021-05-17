The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

