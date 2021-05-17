The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REAL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,198.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $532,906.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $879,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter worth $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $38,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The RealReal by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,299,000 after buying an additional 710,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in The RealReal by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,717,000 after buying an additional 587,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

