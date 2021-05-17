The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

SO opened at $65.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

