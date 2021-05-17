The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $104.27 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

