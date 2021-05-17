The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. 41,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.