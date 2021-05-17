The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.00

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 76 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 235.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.
In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
