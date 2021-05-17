TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.63 Million

Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report sales of $22.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $100.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $102.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $201.73 million, with estimates ranging from $177.19 million to $226.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXMD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 over the last ninety days. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

