Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

TSE TRI opened at C$114.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$114.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$89.89 and a twelve month high of C$122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.17.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,004.17. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total value of C$797,254.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

