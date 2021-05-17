Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Tilly's alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $560,000.00. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.