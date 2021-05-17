Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $62.97 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.