TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $257.00 at BTIG Research

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $256.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.54.

BLD stock opened at $208.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 211,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,195,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

