Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.6% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 224,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.19. 39,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,885. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $238.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

