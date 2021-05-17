Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 261,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

Shares of VTN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.34. 1,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,871. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

