Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 2,084 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.30 during trading on Monday. 679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,386. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.36.

