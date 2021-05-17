Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102,343 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 567,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.45. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,679. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.