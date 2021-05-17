Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Mackinac Financial worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts predict that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

