Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $234,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.75.

NYSE NOC opened at $371.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $378.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

