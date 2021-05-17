Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $176,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $384.00 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $124.69 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.