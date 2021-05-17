Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.91.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

